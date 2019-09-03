Retired Judges Join DOJ's Critique Of FTC's Qualcomm Win

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Two former Federal Circuit chief judges have rallied behind Qualcomm’s efforts to overturn the Federal Trade Commission’s blockbuster antitrust win in May, throwing their weight behind the chipmaker’s appeal alongside the U.S. Department of Justice and a host of legal scholars. In separate briefs filed late last week, former Federal Circuit Chief Judges Paul Michel and Randall Rader called on the Ninth Circuit to upend a district court ruling that found that Qualcomm’s decadeslong "no license, no chips" business practice cut into antitrust laws. Judge Michel, who served as chief judge from 2004 to 2010, called the decision “deeply troubling” and “an...

