5 Ways Ineffective Expert Witnesses Can Doom Patent Cases

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Expert witnesses are crucial in patent trials, since juries of laypeople need a guide through arcane technology, but an ineffective or ill-prepared expert can cripple a case. Here's a look at some of the biggest mistakes made by experts and the attorneys working with them. Crafting powerful expert testimony begins years before a jury is selected, and involves choosing a person with the right experience and demeanor, educating them about the case and the law, and crafting graphics that make the technology clear. It is such a make-or-break part of litigation that it demands the attention of the highest levels of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS