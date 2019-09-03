Bankrupt Insys Plans Fentanyl Spray Sale To Competitor

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT) -- Bankrupt drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc. has reached a deal to sell the fentanyl spray painkiller that spawned its legal and financial troubles to Wyoming-based BTcP Pharma, which makes its own fentanyl spray, according to a regulatory filing Saturday. Insys entered into an asset purchase agreement with BTcP over the holiday weekend, the same day as its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The proposed deal, which is subject to bankruptcy court approval, transfers company assets and liabilities tied to Subsys to BTcP in exchange for annual royalty payments equal to 45 percent of the net sales generated from...

