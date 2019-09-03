Pueblo Of Jemez's Suit Over National Park Land Tossed

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge on Saturday tossed the Pueblo of Jemez tribe's suit seeking to establish its aboriginal right to land within the Valles Caldera National Preserve, handing a win to the federal government and a utility company. The Pueblo of Jemez sued the federal government in 2012 under the Quiet Title Act seeking to protect its claims to more than 89,000 acres of the Valles Caldera National Preserve, saying the government had begun limiting the Pueblo's access to the lands after reacquiring the property to establish the preserve. U.S. District Judge James O. Browning entered a ruling Saturday in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS