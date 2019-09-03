Lack Of Asbestos 'Biomarkers' Looms Over J&J Talc Trial

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (September 3, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The purported lack of so-called asbestos "biomarkers" in four mesothelioma victims looms over a New Jersey state trial over accusations that they developed the fatal disease by using Johnson & Johnson's baby powder, as a jury question on the topic Tuesday raised concerns among their attorneys. With closing statements expected Wednesday before the nine-member jury and Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi in a New Brunswick courtroom, the question signaled the panel did not fully grasp an instruction the judge delivered Tuesday with respect to a J&J expert's testimony on the issue of biomarkers, including signs of asbestos exposure in tissue...

