CNN Must Face Cameraman's Narrowed Disability Bias Suit 

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A D.C federal judge has refused to end a cameraman's suit claiming CNN fired him because of a disability, throwing out Family and Medical Leave Act claims but letting claims under District of Columbia anti-discrimination law move forward. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Friday denied Cable News Network's motion for summary judgment on Martin Dougherty's claims it violated the D.C. Human Rights Act by failing to accommodate him due to knee and shoulder injuries then discriminated against him with his dismissal and replacement. But the judge granted the news organization summary judgment on Dougherty's claims under the Family and Medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS