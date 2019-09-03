AMS Launches €4.3B Osram Bid In Challenge To PE Offer

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Austrian sensor maker AMS AG launched a €4.3 billion ($4.7 billion) takeover offer for Germany’s Osram Licht AG on Tuesday, pushing forward with a direct challenge to Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group’s deal for the lighting maker. AMS — which briefly walked back its interest in Osram in July — said on Aug. 11 that it made a fully financed €38.50 per share bid for Osram and planned to kick off the tender period for the proposal before Bain and Carlyle close their offer period on Sept. 5. The current AMS offer secured a green light from the German Federal Financial...

