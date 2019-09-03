Wis. Tribal President Says He's Immune To RICO, Usury Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribal officer has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to free him from a suit that claims he and others violated federal racketeering and state anti-usury laws by making payday loans at interest rates of more than 600%. Joseph Wildcat Sr., president of the federally recognized Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians in Wisconsin, said Friday that he shares the tribe's sovereign immunity from litigation under the 2017 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Lewis v. Clarke. The Lewis ruling found that a suit against government employees in their official capacities is the same as a suit...

