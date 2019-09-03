Real Estate Rumors: Brodsky, Natixis, Neiman Marcus

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Brodsky Organization has bought a Manhattan rental building for $57 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 400 W. 113th St., which Brodsky bought a ground lease at the property five years ago but now owns the 428-unit building outright, according to the report. The seller is Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Real Deal said. Natixis SA has loaned $21.1 million to Allied Partners for the firm's $33 million purchase of land beneath a Walgreens store in Miami Beach, Florida, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The loan is for Allied Partners' purchase of the land...

