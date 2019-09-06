Top 4 Groups Lobbying The FCC

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The summer doldrums slowed things down at the Federal Communications Commission last month, with lobbyists posting about half of their usual volume of ex parte disclosures of meetings with agency officials. For attorneys that did engage, their priorities were pushing for final approval of the Sprint-T-Mobile merger, suggesting changes to the E-Rate subsidy program and asking to launch a new project connecting hospitals with patients. According to four weeks of Federal Communications Commission records, attorneys submitted 188 ex parte filings detailing conversations and meetings with FCC commissioners and staff. Here's a look at the top four groups that lobbied the FCC...

