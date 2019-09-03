3 Firms Assist On $2.9B Deal For Contracting Co. APi Group

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Special purpose acquisition company J2 Acquisition said Tuesday it will pay roughly $2.9 billion for APi Group, which owns contracting businesses that provide services in industries including energy and construction, in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig, Faegre Baker and Fredrikson Byron. The deal sees British Virgin Islands-based J2 Acquisition Ltd. scooping up New Brighton, Minnesota-headquartered APi Group Inc., which operates more than 40 businesses across North America, according to a statement. APi anticipates posting 2019 revenue of roughly $4 billion. The special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is operated by Martin E. Franklin, James E. Lillie and Ian G.H. Ashken,...

