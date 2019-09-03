Foley & Lardner Accused Of Mishandling Malpractice Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Fresh off ducking a malpractice suit in New York federal court, Foley & Lardner LLP has been slapped in New York state court with a related $15 million suit by a former client that alleges the firm and an intellectual property attorney mishandled a previous malpractice case against a Virginia firm. Foley & Lardner and its attorney, Jonathan Moskin, engaged in legal malpractice when they failed to properly advise Protostorm Inc. in the underlying case and make necessary motions and legal arguments, including seeking to hold individual lawyers in that case jointly and severally liable for the judgment, Protostorm says in...

