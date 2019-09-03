Trump Pushes China To Make Quick Deal As New Tariffs Hit

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and China remained at odds as a wave of new tariffs took effect over the weekend, with President Donald Trump urging Beijing on Tuesday to quickly strike a deal reducing its trade barriers rather than hope for a change in the presidency in 2020. Both the U.S. and China forged ahead with new duties on Sunday, the first of a two-pronged hit that will be rounded out Dec. 15. The U.S. levy of 15% applies to Chinese clothes, shoes and other consumer items, while China's duty ranges between 5% and 10% on U.S. textiles and agricultural goods, among other...

