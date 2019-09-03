CIT Approves Reduction In Chinese Tire Tariffs

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday approved revised duties on Chinese off-road tires, wrapping up a dispute that saw one company's duty rate lowered from 105.31% to 0.14% and two others from 11.33% to 4.59%. CIT Judge Timothy Stanceu said that the U.S. Department of Commerce rightly lowered Guizhou Tyre Co. Ltd. and Guizhou Tyre Export and Import Co. Ltd.’s dumping margin from 11.33% to 4.59%, following the court’s previous order from January to remove deductions to the GTC companies’ export prices and costs that had been double-counted. “Commerce, under protest, eliminated its deductions for irrecoverable [value-added tax] and,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS