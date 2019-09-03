Mining Investors Victimized By Och-Ziff Bribes, Judge Finds

Law360, New York (September 3, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Investors in a mining venture were victimized when Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC bribed African judges as it sought control over a Congolese mine, a Brooklyn judge has ruled, ordering briefing on restitution in the wake of Och-Ziff's $413 million Foreign Corrupt Practices Act settlement. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis' order, dated Aug. 26 and unsealed Tuesday, puts investors in a defunct Canada-incorporated mining company called Africo Resources Ltd. in line to potentially recover as a result of the landmark Och-Ziff guilty plea and resulting penalties imposed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS