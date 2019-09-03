Pharma Deal Made Monopoly For Diabetes Drug, Buyer Says

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action in California federal court claims that the drugmakers behind the brand-name and generic versions of the diabetes drug Glumetza conspired to protect a monopoly that left patients facing a 750% price increase. Assertio Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Depomed Inc., is accused of hatching a plan in 2012 to trade off market dominance for its extended-release formulation of metformin with the U.S. subsidiary of the Indian generics giant Lupin. The companies “conjured a monopoly in the sale of Glumetza and its generic equivalents where monopoly shouldn’t — and wouldn’t — have existed under lawful, competitive practices,” FWK...

