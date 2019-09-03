Stryker Gets Ax Of Ex-NFL Player's Pain Pump Claims

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge dismissed claims brought by a former NFL player that Stryker and I-Flow pain pumps permanently injured his shoulder, finding that he failed to link misrepresentation claims to a specific entity. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro said on Aug. 30 that although it’s clear from the complaint brought by Ryan Q. Claridge that Stryker Corp. and I-Flow Corp. are distinct corporate entities that make and market their own pain pumps, it still treats them as one. But she gave Claridge — who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2005 — another shot to bring his...

