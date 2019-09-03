University Of Calif. Must Face Suit Over Unborn Twins' Deaths

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has allowed a woman to proceed with claims that University of California doctors caused the deaths of her unborn twins by performing an incorrect procedure during a clinical trial, saying the suit wasn’t time-barred despite being filed more than a decade after the surgery. A three-judge panel of California’s First Appellate District ruled in a partially published opinion Friday that Alycesun Daley’s lawsuit should be allowed to go forward because Daley wasn’t aware of her claim until years after she had her procedure. Her suit claimed that doctors committed medical battery by performing a surgery that was...

