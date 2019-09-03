Citizens Bank Can't Pause FLSA Trial, Pa. Judge Rules

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Citizens Bank can’t delay a trial over claims it violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act by allegedly making loan officers work “off the clock” just because the Third Circuit decertified the proposed class making similar claims under Pennsylvania law, a Pittsburgh federal judge wrote in a scathing denial Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab said RBS Citizens Bank NA knew that after the Third Circuit had tossed out the class he’d certified over whether the bank violated Pennsylvania law, the appellate panel had deliberately left open the narrow question of whether Citizens had policies and procedures that violated the FLSA...

