Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Marriott Ordered To Release Forensic Report On Data Breach

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge overseeing shareholder litigation stemming from a massive data breach at Marriott's Starwood guest reservation database has ordered the hotel giant to make public a third-party report that could reveal key details about how the breach occurred and why it went undetected for years.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Grimm granted a motion late Friday to unseal the report, which was produced by forensic investigators Marriott had hired as part of an investigation by payment card issuers in the wake of the breach. The public has a First Amendment right to view the report, the judge found, rejecting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies