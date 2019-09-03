Marriott Ordered To Release Forensic Report On Data Breach

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge overseeing shareholder litigation stemming from a massive data breach at Marriott's Starwood guest reservation database has ordered the hotel giant to make public a third-party report that could reveal key details about how the breach occurred and why it went undetected for years. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Grimm granted a motion late Friday to unseal the report, which was produced by forensic investigators Marriott had hired as part of an investigation by payment card issuers in the wake of the breach. The public has a First Amendment right to view the report, the judge found, rejecting...

