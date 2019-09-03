Deportation Can Be Ignored At Sentencing, Feds Tell 1st Circ.

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The federal government said in a First Circuit brief Tuesday that a district court judge in Maine had no obligation to consider a defendant's potential deportation when he handed down an 87-month prison sentence for drug trafficking. At Brent Hercules' sentencing hearing last September, U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock said it wasn't clear whether Hercules would ultimately be deported, and therefore he wouldn't consider it as a sentencing factor, according to Tuesday's brief. The government argued that, while circuit courts have taken a range of approaches on the issue, all have said judges can decide whether to take the possibility...

