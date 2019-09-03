Eutelsat Departs C-Band Alliance, Complicating FCC Lobbying

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The C-Band Alliance lost one of its four member satellite companies Tuesday when Eutelsat announced it is parting ways with the advocacy group, saying it will continue to advocate separately for a private sale of spectrum in the 3.7-4.2 GHz band. Marie-Sophie Ecuer, a spokesperson for Eutelsat, confirmed to Law360 that the French company is no longer part of the lobbying group, citing unidentified differences between the consortium’s leaders and her company. “Eutelsat was not aligned with the other members and the CBA leadership team on certain matters. We felt that leaving the CBA was the best way to direct [future]...

