German Pasta Co. Can Seek Info On 'Fraudulent' $2.2M Award

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A German pasta manufacturer can seek information from a Brooklyn grocery distributor as it pursues litigation in Switzerland to slash damages issued to a U.S. importer in an arbitral award that the German company claims is tainted by fraud, a New York federal judge has ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven L. Tiscione said Friday that he would allow pasta maker ALB-GOLD Teigwaren GmbH to seek discovery from Alex's Meat Distributors Corp. and owner Vladimir Oterin, whom ALB-GOLD accuses of colluding with U.S. importer Interpage Co. Inc. to make an unfavorable settlement for which ALB-GOLD was largely held responsible. But the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS