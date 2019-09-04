Spanish Court Tosses Family's Suit Against Cuban Hotels

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A Spanish court has closed a case brought by Miami-based descendants of Cuban businessman Rafael Luca Sánchez Hill against Meliá Hotels International for using land where he once ran a sugar mill until Fidel Castro's government confiscated the property. The court in Palma de Mallorca, where Meliá is headquartered, agreed Tuesday with the company that the $11.2 million suit filed by the Sánchez Hill family can't be litigated in Spain because the court has no jurisdiction over claims brought under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, a U.S. law that allows American businesses and individuals to bring lawsuits against companies trading...

