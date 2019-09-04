Pharmaceutical Cos., Shipping Co. Settle Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by two Bay State pharmaceutical companies claiming a shipping company's sales agents made kickback payments to a lab employee after the parties announced they have reached a settlement. Braintree Laboratories Inc. and Affordable Pharmaceuticals LLC informed the court last week of the settlement, and U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani dismissed without prejudice the parties' claims and counterclaims. The settlement avoids a trial that had been scheduled to begin on Monday. The parties did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the dismissal of the claims, which the judge said...

