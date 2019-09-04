Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharmaceutical Cos., Shipping Co. Settle Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by two Bay State pharmaceutical companies claiming a shipping company's sales agents made kickback payments to a lab employee after the parties announced they have reached a settlement.

Braintree Laboratories Inc. and Affordable Pharmaceuticals LLC informed the court last week of the settlement, and U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani dismissed without prejudice the parties' claims and counterclaims.

The settlement avoids a trial that had been scheduled to begin on Monday. The parties did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the dismissal of the claims, which the judge said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®