Centra Tech Investors Seek Sanctions In Faked Evidence Feud

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Investors in Centra Tech have asked a Florida federal judge to sanction the defunct cryptocurrency company’s counsel for allegedly trying to defraud the court with falsified evidence. This isn’t the first time plaintiffs in a proposed class action against Centra Tech, which was effectively shut down last year after federal authorities charged its founders with a $25 million initial coin offering fraud scheme, have claimed that the company fabricated evidence to make it appear that investors had assented to terms "mandating arbitration and waiving class claims." But while the investors initially just asked that the purported evidence be stricken from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS