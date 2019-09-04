NRA Tells Justices Sandy Hook Ruling Would Ban Gun Sales

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Connecticut high court ruling that reinstated a suit against gunmaker Remington over the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, saying that letting the decision stand would effectively ban firearm sales. The gun lobbying group filed an amicus brief on Tuesday backing Remington's bid to have the high court review the Connecticut Supreme Court's March decision allowing families of the Sandy Hook victims to sue Remington under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. The families claim that Remington inappropriately marketed its Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, a military-style weapon that was...

