Geico Can't Escape Possible $35M Motorcycle Injury Award

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appellate court has rejected Geico’s bid to scrap a $35 million arbitration judgment for a motorcyclist who lost an arm and a leg after being hit by a drunk driver, although the insurance giant will get another chance to clear its liability at trial. A three-judge panel ruled unanimously Tuesday that Geico was too late to stop the driver from making a deal with her victim that placed liability for the accident squarely on her insurer in exchange for her admitting fault. The decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Western District affirmed a lower court ruling...

