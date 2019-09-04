Shifting Aetna Stories Lead 1st Circ. To Uphold Benefit Award

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Aetna Life Insurance Co.'s decision to deny long-term disability benefits to a store manager diagnosed with malignant melanoma is replete with shifting explanations, with the insurer seeming to go out of its way to avoid paying up, the First Circuit said Tuesday in an order affirming the manager's benefits award. Aetna had denied coverage for John Lavery, a manager at Restoration Hardware, based on a clause in his company's policy that said a disease is a pre-existing condition if it is diagnosed or treated within three months of the start of the coverage date. But the First Circuit, in an opinion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS