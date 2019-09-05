Electric Vehicle Rollout Calls For Public-Private Partnerships

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT) -- While many of us were vacationing this summer, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was busy addressing Florida’s infrastructure needs. Notably, he has shown a strong inclination to embrace smart technology and innovative project delivery methods, such as autonomous vehicles and public-private partnerships, or P3s. In mid-June, I wrote in the Orlando Business Journal about the positive implications of DeSantis signing into law H.B. 311, which progressively supports and creates legal mechanisms for the expansion of autonomous vehicle technology throughout the state, including through the use of P3s. And right before our kids all started their fall semester of school, DeSantis announced the addition of more electric...

