How Railroads Dodged A Bullet In Fuel Surcharge Case

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 16, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued a decision affirming the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia’s 2017 denial of class certification in a case alleging that the four largest U.S. railroads — BNSF Railway Company, Union Pacific Railroad Company, CSX Transportation Inc. and Norfolk Southern Railway Company — conspired to set fuel surcharges in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act. The appeals court’s decision has two key consequences. First, it reinforces for the Class I railroad defendants that they are no longer facing a class action lawsuit, which is notable especially because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS