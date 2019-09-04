NHL's Lightning Cries Foul In Class Cert. Bid For TCPA Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The owners of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning urged a Florida federal court Tuesday not to certify a class in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit, arguing the fan behind the suit tried to improperly modify his class definition, which it says is also overly broad and uncertifiable. In a sur-reply, defendant Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment LLC contended that plaintiff Bryan Hanley engaged in “prejudicial target moving” by trying to modify his proposed class definition in his reply brief after the team pointed out in its initial July 3 response that the proposed class lacked commonality, among other issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS