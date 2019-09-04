Boston Judge Throws Parade Protester's Attorney In Jail

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts municipal court judge tossed in jail Wednesday a defense attorney who argued the court should not move forward with charges against protesters of the weekend's "Straight Pride Parade" when even prosecutors want the cases dropped, sparking surprise and outrage from the state's legal community. Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott held Susan Church of Demissie & Church in contempt Wednesday morning, as she argued he should not reject requests from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office to either dismiss charges or file so-called nolle prosequi motions to abandon the prosecutions. Judge Sinnott’s decisions, both to jail Church and to...

