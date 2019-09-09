Cooley Hires Goodwin Exec Comp Partner in Silicon Valley

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP’s Silicon Valley office has nabbed a new partner for its benefits practice, bringing on a Goodwin Procter LLP attorney who specializes in designing pay and severance packages for CEOs and other executives. Alessandra Murata also advises companies on how to comply with tax laws when paying CEOs and how to navigate executive pay issues that arise during mergers and acquisitions. Murata has done this type of work for 19 years, beginning her legal career as an associate in Debevoise & Plimpton LLP’s employee benefits practice area. She joined Debevoise & Plimpton after receiving a master’s in tax law from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS