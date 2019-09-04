RICO, Antitrust Claims Trimmed In U.S.-Haiti Call Rate Row

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge gave wins to both sides Tuesday in a dispute between telecommunications companies in Haiti and Oregon, dismissing a racketeering claim as well as an antitrust counterclaim in a case over fees for international calls. Unigestion Holding SA, operating as Digicel Haiti, claimed that Oregon-based UPM Technology Inc. improperly bypassed its switching system to dupe the Haitian telecom into charging its lower domestic rate instead of higher international call rates. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon decided Tuesday to trim a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim from Digicel's complaint. The U.S. Supreme Court clarified in 2016 that the law...

