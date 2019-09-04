Anheuser-Busch Can't Beat Patagonia's TM Dilution Claim

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled that Patagonia Inc.'s name is "famous" enough that it can sue Anheuser-Busch for trademark dilution over a new brand of "Patagonia" beer. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips denied Anheuser-Busch's motion to dismiss the dilution claim from a broader trademark lawsuit that the outdoor apparel brand brought in April over the launch of the same-name beer line. Unlike trademark infringement, companies can sue for dilution even over products or services that are unrelated. But such claims can only be filed when a trademark has become "famous." On Tuesday, citing a claim...

