1st Circ. Weighs Payout For Fired Abiomed Exec

Law360, Boston (September 4, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday grappled with whether a former Abiomed executive's lucrative stock bonus needed to be "on the brink" of vesting when he was fired in order for him to recover the money, or whether he could be paid proportionally based on the amount of work he did on a project in Japan. During oral arguments, an attorney for Abiomed pointed to Massachusetts case law that suggests an employee's bonus must be "on the brink" of vesting in order to bring a claim under the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. But an attorney for the employee, Keisuke...

