China Fires New WTO Bullet At Trump's Latest Tariffs

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- China hit the U.S. with a third World Trade Organization complaint Wednesday, challenging the portion of a 15% tariff on $300 billion worth of goods that is now in effect and alleging that the tariffs exceed a previous agreement. China complained that the tariffs, which were partially implemented on Sunday, violate the WTO’s 1994 General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade by solely targeting Chinese goods in excess of rates the U.S. committed to. "The measures at issue appear to nullify or impair benefits accruing to China directly or indirectly under the cited agreements," China said, adding that the U.S. had also...

