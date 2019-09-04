Robbins Geller Vying To Lead Diebold Investor Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP was among the firms throwing its hat in the ring for lead counsel in a proposed class action accusing the ATM manufacturer now known as Diebold Nixdorf Inc. of overstating the success of Diebold Inc.'s $2 billion acquisition of German competitor Wincor Nixdorf. Robbins Geller, which is seeking to be co-lead counsel alongside Kendall Law Group PLLC, Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP and Bragar Eagel & Squire PC, is competing in Ohio federal court to represent a proposed investor class alleging that Diebold covered up the company's struggle to integrate its 2015 acquisition, resulting in missed sales opportunities and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS