Santander Resolves Decadelong Dispute Over Tax Credits

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Santander Group has resolved its decadelong dispute with the U.S. government over tax matters tied to the bank’s role in an international securities transaction, including by agreeing to penalties, according to a Massachusetts federal court filing. A Santander Bank branch in New York. Santander Group's lengthy dispute with the U.S. government over tax matters dated back to a transaction made by Sovereign Bancorp before its merger with Santander. (AP) Santander Holdings USA Inc. and the government told the district court that they’ve resolved all remaining claims in the case, which the First Circuit remanded in December 2016 after finding the bank was involved in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS