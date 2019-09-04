J&J Must Face Upcoming Risperdal Punitive Damages Trial

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge on Wednesday denied Johnson & Johnson's effort to avoid a punitive damages trial for a Risperdal patient who has already won $1.75 million over his claims that the anti-psychotic drug caused the young man to develop breasts. Judge Arnold New denied J&J's motion for summary judgment ahead of the punitive-damages trial scheduled for Sept. 16. The trial will be the second to examine the claims of former Risperdal patient Nicholas Murray, who said J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. knew of the risks of gynecomastia, or undesired growth of breast tissue in males, but disregarded the danger. Murray,...

