Watchdog Urges Gov't To Improve Migrant Kids' Mental Health

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Office of Refugee Resettlement should roll out mental health treatment strategies to care for unaccompanied migrant children who may have been traumatized when they fled violence or were separated from their parents in the U.S., a government watchdog said Wednesday. The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General urged ORR, which funds facilities for unaccompanied children, to identify approaches to address trauma in short-term therapy, expand therapeutic placement options for children with more significant mental health needs and minimize the amount of time children stay in custody. “Many children enter the facilities after fleeing violence and experiencing...

