Mail-Order Fecal Analysis Startup Files For Bankruptcy

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Embattled fecal testing startup uBiome filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Wednesday with plans to begin marketing itself to interested buyers, after a federal probe into its insurance billing practices and a rushed departure of top executives rocked the company just after it was valued at $600 million. The company's Chapter 11 filing comes a few months after it was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in April, as prosecutors look into allegations that uBiome reportedly pushed customers to take its fecal microbe tests several times, and then billed their insurers multiple times for each test. The company closed two...

