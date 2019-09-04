Cedars-Sinai Doc Toiled 15 Years To Invent IBS Test, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (September 4, 2019, 11:39 PM EDT) -- A Cedars-Sinai Medical Center doctor spent over 15 years researching the possible causes of irritable bowel syndrome to develop a simple diagnostic blood test, a California federal jury heard Wednesday in a trial over allegations Quest Diagnostics stole Cedars-Sinai's hard-earned trade secrets to develop a competing IBS blood test. The trial stems from a lawsuit Cedars-Sinai filed in July 2017 accusing Quest of trade secret misappropriation, willful trade secret misappropriation and breach of contract for creating its own diagnostic IBS blood test allegedly using Cedars-Sinai's work after its bid to license the technology fell through. But Quest claims the alleged trade secret information...

