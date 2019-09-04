Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Bans Bud Light's 'No Corn Syrup' Packaging

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Anheuser-Busch must phase out beer packaging that says Bud Light contains "No Corn Syrup," the latest ruling in a false advertising battle filed over attack ads aimed at rivals Miller Lite and Coors Light.

The Bud Light packaging makes no mention of the rival beers, but U.S. District Judge William M. Conley said the "No Corn Syrup" label could be seen as an implicit statement that other beers do contain the controversial sweetener.

The judge made a point to mention that the three brands at issue — Bud Light, Coors Light and Miller Lite —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®