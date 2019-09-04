Judge Bans Bud Light's 'No Corn Syrup' Packaging

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Anheuser-Busch must phase out beer packaging that says Bud Light contains "No Corn Syrup," the latest ruling in a false advertising battle filed over attack ads aimed at rivals Miller Lite and Coors Light. The Bud Light packaging makes no mention of the rival beers, but U.S. District Judge William M. Conley said the "No Corn Syrup" label could be seen as an implicit statement that other beers do contain the controversial sweetener. The judge made a point to mention that the three brands at issue — Bud Light, Coors Light and Miller Lite —...

