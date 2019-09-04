Feds Urge 9th Circ. To Ax Virgin Flight Attendants' $77M Win

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged the Ninth Circuit to reject a group of flight attendants' $77 million win in a wage-and-hour suit against Virgin America Inc., saying Tuesday that foisting state rest break laws on airlines tramples existing federal aviation safety regulations and needlessly upends flight schedules and services. The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration waded into Virgin America's battle with a certified class of California flight attendants by filing an amicus brief insisting that the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 and the Federal Aviation Act of 1958 shield airlines from having to comply with a patchwork of...

