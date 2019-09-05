Beto O'Rourke Must Face Texting Suit Over '18 Campaign

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Former Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke's bid to have himself removed as an individual from a lawsuit accusing his 2018 Senate campaign of sending unwanted automated text messages was denied by a Texas federal court on Wednesday. O'Rourke was seeking to dismiss himself from the complaint, which alleges violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act during his 2018 campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas. But his motion to dismiss failed to support arguments he is not personally liable for the conduct of the political campaign, U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay wrote. O'Rourke put "misplaced" reliance on a previous court ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS