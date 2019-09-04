Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

WesternGeco's $93M IP Win Going Back On Trial

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Ion Geophysical Corp. may not be stuck with a $93.4 million bill for infringing largely invalidated claims from WesternGeco LLC's oil exploration patents, after a Texas federal judge ordered a redo on the 2012 verdict.

Following a hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison granted Ion's motion for a new damages trial. Ion had said it was unclear how much of the jury's lost profits calculation could be tied to the single valid patent claim remaining in the litigation, so a redo was needed.

The judge issued his order at the hearing, and it was confirmed in a minute entry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®