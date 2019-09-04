WesternGeco's $93M IP Win Going Back On Trial

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Ion Geophysical Corp. may not be stuck with a $93.4 million bill for infringing largely invalidated claims from WesternGeco LLC's oil exploration patents, after a Texas federal judge ordered a redo on the 2012 verdict. Following a hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison granted Ion's motion for a new damages trial. Ion had said it was unclear how much of the jury's lost profits calculation could be tied to the single valid patent claim remaining in the litigation, so a redo was needed. The judge issued his order at the hearing, and it was confirmed in a minute entry...

