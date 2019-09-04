T-Mobile Workers Call For Job Pledges Before Sprint Tie-Up

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Frontline T-Mobile USA employees are urging the top executive of the wireless provider's parent company to retain and bring back jobs and ensure union organizing rights before potentially completing the company's hotly disputed merger with Sprint. Just months ahead of trial in a pivotal case brought by state attorneys general challenging the $56 billion tie-up, union representatives for T-Mobile workers say time is running short to secure key labor provisions to protect rank-and-file workers for the "New T-Mobile," as the combined entity has been dubbed. In a letter Monday to Timotheus Hoettges, CEO of the parent company Deutsche Telekom, the Communications...

