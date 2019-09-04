FCC Finds No Bad Faith From Nexstar In Retransmission Row

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has cleared Nexstar of wrongdoing after HolstonConnect accused the broadcast giant of failing to negotiate retransmission rights of local TV stations in good faith. HolstonConnect LLC failed to show that Nexstar Media Group Inc. made "take it or leave it" demands in their negotiations for retransmission of a Tennessee ABC affiliate and a dual CBS/ABC Tennessee affiliate, the commission said in an order Tuesday. Even though Nexstar offered a counterproposal that Holston said would raise rates for retransmitting the affiliates, the commission said that adjusting a bargaining position does not mean a party is not operating in...

